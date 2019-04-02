90-Year-Old Driver Runs Over 80-Year-Old Washington Township Man's Leg Twice

An 80-year-old Washington Township man was knocked down and had his leg run over twice by a car driven by a 90-year-old Ho-Ho-Kus woman in the parking lot of a township supermarket.

The victim was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with what possibly is a compound fracture, Capt. Richard Skinner said.

The victim was walking along a row of cars to the right of the 2016 Kia Soul outside the Foodtown off Pascack Road when he was struck around 12:15 p.m., Skinner said.

The driver "apparently thought she had room to pass him," the captain said.

Instead, he was knocked down and run over by her front and rear passenger tires, he said.

Police issued her a summons for careless driving, Skinner said.

Just last month, an out-of-control sedan driven by a 91-year-old woman struck and killed an 80-year-old man outside a Saddle Brook shopping center.

A runaway sedan slammed into a support column outside a pizzeria in the same Saddle Brook shopping center a short time after Tuesday's mishap in Washington Township.

