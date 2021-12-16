‘90 Day Fiance’ Barber Wanted In Deadly Shooting

A former barber who appeared in ”90 Day Fiance” and “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” is still at-large seven months after he allegedly shot and killed his former boss.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 43, of Carlisle, is wanted as the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of GQ Barber Shop owner Kendell Jerome Cook, 39, of Steelton, according to police.

For an unknown reason Baltimore came to the shop, located at 128 North Hanover Street in Carlisle, opened fire at Cook and then shot at another former barber, Anthony White, according to police at the time.

White survived but Cook died at the scene shortly after the shooting on Saturday, May 22 around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Baltimore is still wanted on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm as well as recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents.

Cook was a graduate of Steelton Highspire high school and was the proud owner of GQ Barbershop which was featured in multiple shows on TLC, according to his obituary and a report by InTouchWeekly.

He is survived by his fiancee, sons, daughter, brothers and sister according to his obituary and social media published in June.

His funeral services were provided by Hayaat Foundation & Saabrin Mosque, as stated in his obituary.

A GoFundMe campaign page was launched in the days following the shooting to help the family and support White, who according to an update in June was still struggling to recover due an infection.

The campaign has raised $2,900 of a $10,000 goal as of mid-Dec., but the page remains active and is still accepting donations.

The community recently gathered together in his honor for the "1st Annual Kendell Cook Community Dinner." Family, friends, neighbors, public officials, and people experiencing homelessness broke bread and celebrated life this November, at what organizers say will be the first of many events for years to come.

Since the shooting, the police have issued multiple press releases regarding the search for Baltimore, one of which reads, “If you know ANYTHING, you could get paid for what you know if it leads to his arrest. You don’t have to give your name, and you can still get paid.”

“The ATF has added a $5,000.00 reward to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers $2,000.00 reward for Baltimore. That’s $7,000.00 free cash,” police said in a July release.

Nearly seven months later, Baltimore continues to elude police.

A member of his family has reached out to Daily Voice and says,

“It has been almost 7 months since our devastating loss and the man that killed him has still not been found.. I feel after that it becomes out of sight and out of mind to the ones that aren’t affected. His family and his children have to suffer daily from our loss.”

They urge the public to contact authorities with any information regarding Baltimore’s whereabouts.

You can contact police in the following ways:

Call Carlisle police department at (717) 243-5252

Call CrimeWatch at 855-628-8477

Email Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net

Submit a tip through CrimeWatch

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign page you can do so here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.