Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pursuit Of 3 Purported Armed Robbers Ends In Rollover Crash On Route 22
DV Pilot Police & Fire

9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
400 block of Holiday Court.
400 block of Holiday Court. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 9-year-old girl was shot in Newark with one suspect in custody Wednesday, authorities said.

EMS was called to the 400 block of Holiday Court in the 2nd precinct for the incident around 5:30 p.m., where the girl was found with non life-threatening injuries, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said.

Unconfirmed reports say the girl was shot in her leg and foot.

The girl was rushed to University Hospital for treatment. 

Police have a suspect detained and it is an active investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.