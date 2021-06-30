9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Newark

A 9-year-old girl was shot in Newark with one suspect in custody Wednesday, authorities said.

EMS was called to the 400 block of Holiday Court in the 2nd precinct for the incident around 5:30 p.m., where the girl was found with non life-threatening injuries, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said.

Unconfirmed reports say the girl was shot in her leg and foot.

The girl was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

Police have a suspect detained and it is an active investigation.

