9-Year-Old Airlifted With Head Injury Following Sussex County Motorcycle Crash: DEVELOPING

A nine-year-old child was being flown to a nearby hospital with a head injury following a motorcycle crash in Sussex County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near 227 Route 519 in Wantage around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, August 8, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was called to land at the firehouse to take the child to a hospital for treatment of a head injury, the initial report said.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

