$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor

Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say.

Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Each were charged with possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit the same, said the Warren County Prosecutor's Office in a release Tuesday, Nov. 15. Degregorio was arrested on drug charges in 2014, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The busts followed a four-week investigation into heroin trafficking in Allamuchy Township, police added.

Both suspects were booked and released on recognizance, according to the release.

