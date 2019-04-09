Contact Us
80-Year-Old Westwood Man Pulled From Pool Dies

Jerry DeMarco
The 80-year-old Westwood victim was taken to HUMC North.
The 80-year-old Westwood victim was taken to HUMC North. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps

A drowning 80-year-old Westwood man who was pulled from a pool late Tuesday morning succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Arthur William Stark was found unresponsive in the pool at the end of a Mountain Avenue cul-de-sac, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

Responding police conducted CPR, then turned him over to Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which took him to HackensackUMC@Pascack Valley.

ARRANGEMENTS: Becker Funeral Home

