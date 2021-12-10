8-Year-Old Girl Dies In NJ House Fire, 9-Year-Old Critical

An 8-year-old girl was killed in a house fire in Somerville on Dec. 10, according to officials.

The fire ripped through a two-story home on Eastern Avenue just after 2 a.m. and Somerville firefighters rushed to save several residents but were unable to save the little girl, identified in a GoFundMe page as Cece, 8.

Anthony, 31, Rebecca, 41, and Juliana, 9, were able to escape, while Cece -- the youngest -- could not. She remained trapped on the second floor in a rear bedroom, authorities said.

"This is an incredibly difficult time with a long road ahead and we know that more than ever, we’ll need the support from our community," the GoFundMe campaign founder, Jordan Hunter, said.

"The fire destroyed their home, car, clothes, and most of their possessions, leaving them with next to nothing."

Officers made every attempt to gain entry into the residence but were unable to do so due to the fire, extreme heat, and heavy smoke.

The two adults who escaped the fire were injured but are in stable condition, the 9-year-old girl was in critical but stable condition at the burn trauma center.

The Somerset County Prosecutors Office is now leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

