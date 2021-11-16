79-Year-Old Man Used Public Wi-Fi Across Central NJ To Upload Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 79-year-old man used public Wi-Fi at several Central Jersey stores to upload and distribute child pornography, authorities said.

William Geisz hopped on the Wi-Fi at stores in Edison, Woodbridge, and East Brunswick to upload and distribute the images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

He was charged with first-degree using a file-sharing program to store items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children, second-degree distribution of child pornography, second-degree possession of child pornography, and disorderly persons lewdness.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lojek at (732) 745-5924

