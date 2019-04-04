Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Cold Case Unit Nabs Accused 2005 Palisades Park Gunpoint Rapist Trying To Flee Country
DV Pilot Police & Fire

75-Year-Old Driver Hospitalized After Runaway SUV Crashes Through Fences In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A flatbed tow truck removed the damaged vehicle from the scene at Ackerman Avenue in Glen Rock on Thursday.
A flatbed tow truck removed the damaged vehicle from the scene at Ackerman Avenue in Glen Rock on Thursday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A 75-year-old driver was hospitalized Thursday after her SUV ran off the road, crashed through several fences and wound up wedged against fencing and shrubs.

An ambulance took the driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening after the Ackerman Avenue crash.

A flatbed tow truck removed the damaged vehicle from the scene.

Glen Rock police were joined by Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.