Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Human Corpse Ejected From Transport Van, Horse In Trailer OK In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 17
DV Pilot Police & Fire

74-Year-Old Man Airlifted With Head Injury After Fall In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic Air 1
Atlantic Air 1 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air 1

A 74-year-old man was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling and suffering a head injury in Morris County Friday afternoon, developing reports say.

The man fell near a building on Shore Road in Jefferson shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested to land in an open field nearby to take the man to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com's request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.