7 Year Sentence For Paterson Man Who Caused Fatal Overdose In Bathroom Of Morris County Target

A Paterson man who caused a fatal January overdose in the bathroom of a Morris County Target has been sentenced to seven years in state prison, authorities said.

Quamaine T. King, 32, was charged with and later pleaded guilty to first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death, Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

King admitted selling heroin and fentanyl to the victim, identified only as M.R., 23, who was found dead from an overdose in the bathroom of Target in Riverdale and pronounced dead at the scene on Jan. 10, Carroll said.

King was sentenced by Judge David H. Ironson on Thursday to seven years in state prison and must serve 85 percent before parole eligibility as per the No Early Release Act.

“Each day we are losing entirely too many members of our community to drug overdoses, and drug-related deaths have only increased due to the multi-faceted challenges posed by COVID-19,” Carroll said. “We will investigate each and every overdose death and target the dealer of these deadly poisons. Distributors who prey upon the addicted will be held responsible - for both their drug distribution offense AND the unacceptable loss of life that all too often results.”

“Let this be a warning to drug dealers that they are taking an enormous risk with every fold of heroin/fentanyl they distribute.”

Assisting agencies include the Borough of Riverdale Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit and Major Crimes Unit.

