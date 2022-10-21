$6K Of Goods Stolen In Morris County Smoke Shop Burglary — Second Within An Hour, Police Say

Recognize them? Police have released surveillance photos of four suspects they say broke into a Morris County smoke shop and stole around $6,000 worth of goods on the same night another smoke shop was broken into just a few miles away.

The suspects pictured above broke into Stardust Smokeshop on the Sussex Turnpike in Randolph around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a Facebook post from Randolph PBA.

The four stole merchandise estimated to be worth $6,000, police said.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the suspects.

Meanwhile, about 12 miles away, a second burglary occurred around 1:30 a.m. the same night at TC Smoke Shop at 21 Rt. 206 in Stanhope, DailyVoice.com reported.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact the Randolph Detective Bureau at 973-989-7015.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.