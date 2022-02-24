63-Year-Old Hackettstown Woman Loses $7K In Scam Involving Bogus PNC Bank Worker, Police Say

Police have issued a warning to local residents after a 63-year-old Hackettstown woman was scammed out of $7,000 by someone posing as a PNC bank worker.

The scammer posed as a bank employee and told the victim that her bank account was compromised, police said in a Wednesday release.

“According to the victim, the scammer was very persistent and then the scammer allegedly convinced the victim to pay with various gift cards to have her accounts secured,” police said.

The victim bought $7,000 worth of Best Buy and Target gift cards, scratched off all of the PIN numbers, and told the information to the scammers.

“Remember: Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments,” Hackettstown Police said.

“If someone calls with urgent news or a convincing story and then pressures you to pay them by buying a gift card and then giving them the codes on the back of the card — stop. It’s a scam.”

Scams can be reported by filing a complaint including all call details with the FTC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.