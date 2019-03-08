Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

6 Students Hospitalized In Boonton School Bus Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The driver of a school bus was found slumped on the floor after her bus crashed Friday in Boonton -- sending at least six students to the hospital, according to multiple reports.
The driver of a school bus was found slumped on the floor after her bus crashed Friday in Boonton -- sending at least six students to the hospital, according to multiple reports. Photo Credit: ABC7 (Anthony Johnson)

The driver of a school bus was found slumped on the floor after her bus carrying nearly 20 students crashed Friday in Boonton -- sending at least six of them to the hospital, ABC7 reports .

Eighteen Rockaway Valley School students were on the bus when it struck a utility pole and wrought iron fence on Valley Road near a church cemetery, the article says.

A teacher or aide guided the students out the back door and onto another bus that took them back to the school, ABC7 reports.

The crash was under investigation as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Photo by Anthony Johnson ABC7 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.