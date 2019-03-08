6 Students Hospitalized In Boonton School Bus Crash

The driver of a school bus was found slumped on the floor after her bus carrying nearly 20 students crashed Friday in Boonton -- sending at least six of them to the hospital, ABC7 reports .

Eighteen Rockaway Valley School students were on the bus when it struck a utility pole and wrought iron fence on Valley Road near a church cemetery, the article says.

A teacher or aide guided the students out the back door and onto another bus that took them back to the school, ABC7 reports.

The crash was under investigation as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Photo by Anthony Johnson ABC7 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.