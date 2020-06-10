Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Struck, Killed By Bus In Fairview
DV Pilot Police & Fire

$5K Reward Offered In Fatal East Orange Hit-Run

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Gerald "G" Pettiford Photo Credit: Dannie Simone Pettiford
According to his obituary, Pettiford -- often referred to as "G" -- was "friendly and could strike up a conversation with anyone, usually displaying a level of charisma possessed by few." Photo Credit: Dannie Simone Pettiford

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in East Orange.

Gerald Pettiford, 61, was walking when he was struck near 445 Central Ave., in East Orange on May 24, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said Wednesday, 

He was taken to East Orange General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

According to his obituary, Pettiford -- often referred to as "G" -- was  "friendly and could strike up a conversation with anyone, usually displaying a level of charisma possessed by few."

He served in the US Air Force Reserves and was passionate about history, reading, music, military shows, dogs and people, the obituary said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.