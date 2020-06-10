$5K Reward Offered In Fatal East Orange Hit-Run

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in East Orange.

Gerald Pettiford, 61, was walking when he was struck near 445 Central Ave., in East Orange on May 24, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said Wednesday,

He was taken to East Orange General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

According to his obituary, Pettiford -- often referred to as "G" -- was "friendly and could strike up a conversation with anyone, usually displaying a level of charisma possessed by few."

He served in the US Air Force Reserves and was passionate about history, reading, music, military shows, dogs and people, the obituary said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.