5K For Slain Clifton Officer John Samra Scholarship Fund Returns

It's nearly 16 years since Clifton Police Officer John Samra was struck and killed by a van driven by a fleeing parolee, but time hasn't diminished the memory for organizers of a special fundraiser in his name.

The Annual John Samra Scholarship Memorial 5K Run/Walk, suspended for a year because of low turnout, returns this Oct. 20 at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. (Registration: 7:30 a.m.)

Clifton PBA Local #36 is sponsoring the event with support from the Clifton Roadrunners.

There are various levels of participation, from newcomers and youth to competitive runners and seniors.

Runners who register by Oct. 1 receive a free t-shirt.

Sponsors are still needed ( see below ).

******

FEE: $25 ($30 day of the event)

REGISTER: eliteracingsystems.com

SPONSORS CONTACT: Detective Michael Davey at samra5K@cliftonpba36.com

******

Sponsors are needed. CONTACT: Detective Michael Davey at samra5K@cliftonpba36.com

Samra was on patrol in a residential neighborhood when he stopped the Plymouth Voyager around 10 o’clock the morning of Nov. 20, 2003. The driver took off, with Samra chasing him.

The officer positioned his cycle at the corner of Maple Place and Washington Avenue, but he was broadsided by the van.

The driver got out tried to run, but two civilians grabbed him.

Samra, 41, died of his injuries at what was then St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he was the only Clifton police officer ever killed in the line of duty.

Luis Hernandez, who was driving while on the revoked list, was later sentenced to life plus 11 years.

Hernandez, 55, is eligible for parole in 14 years, New Jersey Department of Corrections records show. He would be only 69.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.