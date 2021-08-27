51 Unruly Inmates In Hudson County Jail's Max Security Unit Lead Midday Riot

The Hudson County jail's maximum security unit was on lockdown for nearly two hours as 51 inmates refused to return to their cells in a riot on Thursday, NJ Advance Media reports.

Jail Director Ron Edwards told the outlet that the inmates poured soapy water at the unit's entrances and tied sheets to door handles just after 12:30 p.m.

Corrections officers negotiated with the inmates for 45 minutes before deploying pepper spray, Edwards said.

Inmates did not have a list of concerns, said Edwards, noting last week the jail lost power when a utility pole was knocked down. The air apparently came back on but was not functioning properly, the outlet said.

Click here for the full report from NJ Advance Media.

