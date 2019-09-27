Contact Us
50-Year Sentence For Killer Who Shot Newark Man In the Back

Paul Milo
Alrashim Chambers
Alrashim Chambers Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 32-year-old Newark man was sentenced to a half-century in prison aggravated manslaughter and other charges stemming from a deadly shooting in 2017, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Alrahsim Charles killed Rajaee Montgomery, 22, on May 27, 2017 in Newark. Montgomery was shot in the back as he was fleeing from gunfire.

Chambers was found guilty of weapons offenses in addition to manslaughter in June.

In arguing for an extended sentence, prosecutors pointed to Charles; extensive criminal history, which included a 2008 conviction for assault, a 2012 conviction for eluding as well as convictions for drugs and weapons offenses.

In 2010, he was acquitted in the killing of Victoria Carmen White.

