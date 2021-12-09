5 Rescued From NJ Beach

Five people were rescued from the waters of a New Jersey beach on Saturday night.

Two people were hospitalized and three refused treatment after being pulled from the waters of Beach C at Sandy Hook around 5:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media reports.

Lifeguards are done working for the season and no swimming is allowed, officials said.

Sea Bright Fire and Rescue, Sea Bright Ocean Rescue and Sandy Hook lifeguards responded to the scene.

The condition of those hospitalized was not known.

