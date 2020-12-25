5 Pet Snakes Rescued, 2 Dogs Dead In Christmas Eve Fire That Ravaged Metuchen Family's Home

Support is surging for a Metuchen family following a Christmas Eve fire that ravaged their home, killing their two dogs, family members and neighbors say.

The fire at the Mojica family's Park Place house broke out at approximately 8:25 p.m. -- about 10 minutes after they'd left for the night, fire officials and family members said.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, as flames consumed all three floors.

Firefighters rescued five pet snakes from the basement, although two family dogs died, the Metuchen Fire Department said.

More than $21,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the Mojica family as of Christmas Day, who were reportedly in good spirits despite the tragedy.

"My brother Randy Mojica and his family experience the worst Christmas Eve," Manuel Rodriguez wrote on the campaign.

"Their house was lost to an electrical fire from their outdoor Christmas lights."

By the time Randy was notified, it was too late, Rodriguez said. The blaze had climbed to 3 alarms in less than 30 minutes.

"Once the fire started it burnt down the house, all their belonging, Christmas gift, and memories," Rodriguez writes.

"They bought that house less than 2 years ago. Unfortunately both their dogs passed away from the fire Logan 4 yrs old and Rogue 7 months."

Randy is a U.S. Army veteran of 20 years with two deployments to Iraq, Rodriguez said. He currently is employed as a New Jersey State Parole Officer, and his wife, Cielo, is a physical therapist.

Their four children are 5, 6, 11 and 17 years old.

A charity run launched by Bolvito Lawn Care, in conjunction with The Fuccile Foundation, will donate all proceeds to the family as well.

"Sadly, our Borough’s spirit has been challenged tonight with a terrible Christmas Eve house fire on Park Place," Mayor Jonathan Busch said on Facebook.

"Fortunately, the family was not home at the time but it appears that their two dogs may have perished.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts this evening. I know this community will do everything it can to help them get back on their feet."

