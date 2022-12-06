5 Nabbed In Brutal Hunterdon County Motorcycle Gang Attack And Robbery, More Still On Loose: PD

Police have identified and arrested five of more than a dozen motorcyclists whom they say brutally yanked a man out of his vehicle, attacked him, robbed him, and sped off after a September crash in Hunterdon County.

The initial crash occurred in Clinton Township just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, DailyVoice.com reported.

Officers responding to an assault on Cokesbury Road in Clinton Township found that a group of about 13 motorcyclists had dragged a 62-year-old man from his vehicle, assaulted him, and stolen his cellphone after the crash, Chief Thomas A. DeRosa said in a release at the time:

As one of the officers tried to stop the motorcyclists on Cokesbury Road, they all sped off onto Route 22 West and initiated a chase.

The group continued, passing Petticoat Lane, heading west onto Route 22 and onto Route 78 West, DeRosa said.

The chase continued until the group exited onto Route 173, Exit 11, in Union Township, where officers terminated the pursuit for safety.

After a three-month investigation, five of the 13 motorcyclists were identified as Moshe Lew, 24, of Brooklyn NY, Bryan Florez, 25, Staten Island, NY, Kumarsarju Jadav, 30, of Staten Island NY, Morkus Abdelmaseh 26, of Staten Island NY, and Jason Kish, 25, of Simpsonville, SC.

Each was charged with second-degree eluding in a motor vehicle and issued summonses for reckless driving, speeding, and other offenses.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

