Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Elmwood Park Boy, 16, Carrying Loaded Gun Chased Down By Paterson Detectives
DV Pilot Police & Fire

5 Hospitalized In Route 80 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A driver and four passengers were hospitalized after their sedan crashed Saturday on Route 80, authorities said.

The group was headed eastbound when the driver lost control of the Volkswagen Jetta in Totowa between the Minnisink and Squirrelwood road exits around 10:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The sedan slammed the left guard rail, injuring all of the occupants, Peele said.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening, he added.

State Police were investigating, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.