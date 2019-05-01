5 From N.J. Plead Guilty To Loansharking, Other Mob-Controlled Rackets

A group of men pleaded guilty to loansharking, money laundering and other charges after they were nabbed in "Operation Fistful," an investigation by authorities in New York and New Jersey into illicit activity by New York's Genovese organized crime family, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Wednesday.

“When those involved in traditional organized crime engage in schemes such as loansharking and illegal gambling, they profit at the expense of victims who are struggling with debt, gambling problems, and other issues,” said Grewal. “By prosecuting the men who ran these schemes and putting key defendants behind bars, we send a message that we will not tolerate these corrosive criminal activities that harm individuals, families and society as a whole.”

Operation Fistful, carried out by the state Division of Criminal Justice, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, the Queens County District Attorney and other agencies, focused on licensed and unlicensed check-cashing businesses run by suspected Genovese associate Domenick Pucillo, 61, of Florham Park. The check-cashing businesses, which were largely based in Newark, were used to collect and launder money from other criminal activity, authorities said.

“This case presents yet another instance of the Waterfront Commission’s concerted efforts with its law enforcement partners to disrupt the influence of organized crime in the metropolitan area,” said New Jersey Commissioner Michael Murphy of the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. “The Genovese Crime Family has historically exerted its influence on the Port of New Jersey. Disruption of its profits from gambling, loansharking and money laundering weaken that family’s grip.”

The rackets -- including loansharking, gambling and the illicit check-cashing operations -- were lucrative, authorities said. Nearly $5 million was made from the loansharking operation and another $9 million from the illegal check-cashing business, which also allowed customers to avoid taxes.

A portion of the proceeds went to the higher-ups in the Genovese family as tribute, authorities also said.

Pucillo acted on the orders of Charles "Chuckie" Tuzzo, a suspected Genovese capo, and Vito Alberti, a 60-year-old Morristown resident believed to be a "soldier" in the organization, authorities said.

Pucillo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. The state is seeking a 10-year sentence.

The state will ask a judge to sentence Alberti to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminal usury.

Also pleading guilty to usury was Robert Spagnola, 71, of Morganville, who faces a five-year sentence. Chatham resident Manuel Rodriguez, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and faces a possible four-year sentence.

A Union City man, 42-year-old Vincent Coppola, pleaded guilty to a charge of promoting gambling. Prosecutors will ask a judge for a 180-day sentence in jail and probation.

They will be sentenced Sept. 20.

Grewal thanked the numerous law-enforcement agencies and personnel that assisted in the takedown, including Division of Criminal Justice detectives Lt. Brian Bruton, Sgt. Mario Estrada, Sgt. Patrick Sole and former Detective Matthew Tully, under the supervision of Deputy Chief of Detectives Christopher Donohue and Chief of Detectives Paul Morris.

He also recognized Waterfront Commission investigators Capt. Margaret Baldinger, Sgt. George Falvo, Sgt. Kristen Brylinski, Sgt. Michelle Turner, Detective Joseph Longo, Detective Salvatore Arrigo, Detective Andrew Varga, Detective Matthew Moroney, Detective Frank Albanese, Detective Vincent King, and Detective Fauna Mitchell-Foster.

