5-Alarm Fire Rips Through Somerset County Downtown District

A seven-alarm fire tore through downtown Bound Brook Sunday night.

The blaze broke out just before 8 p.m. in an unoccupied complex under construction on East Main Street near Mountain Avenue in the commercial district.

Neighbors said it was a matter of seconds before flames consumed the entire building.

"This is a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain and has the potential to spread to all nearby structures," Bound Brook police said.

Hundreds of people gathered on local streets as the massive blaze lit up the night. Siarra Stickle for Daily Voice

Residents shared photos of the blaze on social media. Hayley McHendry for Daily Voice

The blaze could be seen several miles away and left nearly half of the town's PSE&G customers without power as of 10:30 p.m.

Service on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line was suspended between Bridgewater and Dunellen in both directions, with bus service as substitute transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

