4th Paterson Killing In Two Weeks: Ex-Con Gunshot Victim Taken To Hospital In Private Car Dies

A Paterson ex-con who was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle after he was shot died of his injuries soon after, authorities said Friday.

Andrew Piskunov, 33, was the fourth victim shot and killed in Paterson over the past two weeks. At least 17 others have been wounded by gunfire.

Piskunov was shot near the corner of Paterson Street and Hamilton Avenue and immediately taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

He succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

They didn’t say whether they had anyone in custody or had identified any suspects.

They did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help the investigation contact the Passaic County prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson Police detectives at (973) 321-1120.

Piskunov served separate state prison sentences of nearly four years, from 2006 to 2010, and four months in 2016, on drug and weapons charges, both out of Passaic County, records show.

