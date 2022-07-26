4 Youngsters Nabbed With Burglary Tools In Attempted Morris County Car Break-Ins, Police Say

Three young adults and one teen were arrested after being pulled over in a car with tools used to burglarize vehicles in Morris County, authorities said.

Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on Shongum Road in Denville while responding to a report of a possible car burglary around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, police said.

During questioning, officers allegedly saw several items commonly used to commit car burglaries.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Nyasia Thomas, 18, of Elizabeth, as well as the front seat passenger, Hylene Day, 18, of Carteret, and a 16-year-old Rahway resident who was sitting in the backseat, police said.

Meanwhile, an additional canvas of the area resulted in the arrest of Jahyeer Pendleton, 18, of Elizabeth.

All four were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, while the teen was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teen was taken to the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center, and the others were released pending future court appearances.

“The Denville Police would like to take this opportunity to remind all residents to follow a 9 p.m. Routine,” police said.

“Each night, you should make an effort to ensure that your vehicles are locked, any valuables are removed, and any exterior lights are activated.”

“Please help us to keep Denville a safe community by taking a few minutes each day to make sure your vehicles, homes, and other property are secure.”

