4-Year-Old Found Safe After Walking Out Of Nutley Preschool Alone: Police

A toddler was found safe in Nutley after the child left a daycare unattended on Monday, police said.

A Good Samaritan spotted the child near Vreeland and Franklin avenues and stayed with the child until officers arrived, police said. The child was unharmed and was reunited with the parents, police also said.

Authorities believe the child walked out an open door and crossed High Street.

A Nutley police spokesman declined to provide much information about the incident, including the name of the facility or when staff became aware of the child's disappearance. There are a number of preschools in the general area.

The spokesman did say the incident is under investigation with the help of an assisting agency.

