4-Week-Old Boy Killed In Hackensack Crash

A 4-week-old boy was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Hackensack.

The child apparently was on his mother’s lap when the sedan struck a utility pole, cracking it, in front of 286 Passaic Street just after 9 p.m., a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the tragedy said.

The boy "sustained head trauma as a result of the accident and was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a brief release Sunday afternoon.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Hackensack Police Department," Musella said.

Passaic Street was closed in both directions between Franklin and Haynes places while evidence was collected.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: Lifeless is how Kerri Burghardt described an 8-year-old girl who was pulled from the Ridgefield community pool Saturday afternoon.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/news/people-said-she-was-dead-off-duty-nurse-revives-drowning-girl-8-at-ridgefield-pool/769837/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.