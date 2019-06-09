4-Week-Old Baby Killed In Hackensack Crash

A 4-week-old baby was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Hackensack.

The child apparently was on his mother’s lap when the sedan struck a utility pole, cracking it, on Passaic Street just before midnight, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the tragedy said.

Passaic Street was closed in both directions between Franklin and Haynes places.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case.

