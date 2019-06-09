Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teen Shot In Paterson
DV Pilot Police & Fire

4-Week-Old Baby Killed In Hackensack Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic Street was closed in both directions between Franklin and Haynes places.
Passaic Street was closed in both directions between Franklin and Haynes places. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A 4-week-old baby was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Hackensack.

The child apparently was on his mother’s lap when the sedan struck a utility pole, cracking it, on Passaic Street just before midnight, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the tragedy said.

Passaic Street was closed in both directions between Franklin and Haynes places.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.