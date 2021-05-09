Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: NJ Woman Named Among 3 Victims Struck By Stray Bullets In Times Square Shooting
4 Victims Reported In Mother's Day Shooting In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Chancellor Avenue, Newark
Chancellor Avenue, Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four people were shot in Newark Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Two men and two women were shot on the 300 block of Chancellor Avenue around 4:40 p.m.,  Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Newark officers Frye and Avedo applied a tourniquet to the leg of a victim to prevent her from bleeding out, O'Hara said. 

One female was in critical condition while the other victims were in stable condition, O'Hara said.

Nearly two dozen shell casings were apparently recovered at the scene, which may have occurred inside of a store.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available. 

