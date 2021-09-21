4 Jersey City Men Sexually Assaulted Teen Bayonne Runaway, Prosecutor Says

Four Jersey City men are accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Bayonne girl who ran away from home, authorities said.

Nasire Williams, 26; Elijah Sparkman, 21; Deveon Palms, 19; and Xavier Feliciano, 23, met the girl earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

They are facing the following charges:

Williams: Second-degree Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2C; Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4A(1), a crime of the third degree; and Criminal Sexual Contact in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3B, a crime of the fourth degree. Williams was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Sparkman: Second-degree Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2C, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24- 4A(1), a crime of the third degree. Sparkman was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Palms: Second-degree Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2C, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24- 4A(1), a crime of the third degree. Palms was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Feliciano: Second-degree Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2C, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24- 4A(1), a crime of the third degree. Feliciano was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just before 1 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

