4 Charged In $380K Armored Car Heist, Essex Sheriff Says

A series of sting operations led to the arrests of four people -- including two Newark residents and an Elizabeth woman -- in connection with the robbery of an armored car, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said Wednesday.

The armored car was robbed Oct. 9 in Abington, Pa., with $380,000 taken. The sheriff's office became part of the investigation when authorities learned the suspects lived in New Jersey and had warrants out for them in Essex County, Fontoura said.

Following three sting operations, Newark residents Alberto Torres, 37, and 35-year-old Christopher Flores were arrested, along with Michael Vazquez, 38, of Puerto Rico.

Also, an Elizabeth woman, 21-year-old Gianna Sanchez, was arrested on weapons charges in the course of the investigation.

They also may charges in connection with the theft of $70,000 in jewelry in Florida, of $5,000 in Apple products as well as possession of $15,000 in drugs and possession of four semiautomatic weapons, Fontoura said.

"We express our profound gratitude to the numerous law enforcement agencies that assisted us in this lengthy, yet most productive, investigation," Fontoura said. "The investigation was complicated, but it's a testament to the training, talent and abilities of these fine officers."

All four were being held at the Essex County jail.

