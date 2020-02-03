4-Alarm Blaze Rips Through Elizabeth Truck Center

A firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a four-alarm fire that tore through a truck center in Elizabeth Sunday night.

Several small explosions were contained to flammable repair liquids inside of the North Avenue structure, with flames and smoke visible from nearby Newark Airport.

No one was in the building when the blaze broke out around 11 p.m., and could have been burning undetected for part of the day Sunday, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

At the scene. Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040

The Elizabeth PD's drone unit responds. Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309

At the scene. Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309

