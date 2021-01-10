Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

35-Year-Old Driver Dead In Route 78 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Route 78
Route 78 Photo Credit: Famartin - Wikipedia

A 35-year-old man died after his vehicle overturned and struck a tree Friday on Interstate 78 in Somerset County.

Stephan Tarnowsky was heading west when his Ford Crown Victoria went off the road and struck a tree around 11:15 a.m. near milepost 36.5 in Warren, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The Washington (Warren County) resident was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.