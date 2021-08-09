Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

30-Year-Old NJ Trucker Pinned, Killed By Teen Driver On Mass Pike: Police

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: LLN Boston

A 30-year-old truck driver from New Jersey died after being pinned between his trailer and another vehicle along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Friday, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boy was driving westbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze near the former Brighton tolls station where he came in contact with two passenger vehicles around 7:05 p.m. Aug. 6, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Footage of the crash was posted to YouTube by LLN Boston.

Footage of the crash was captured by LLN Boston.

LLN Boston

The 30-year-old West New York driver was stopped on the highway and inspecting his truck when he was struck by the Chevrolet, police said.

The teen was taken to St. Elizabeth’s medical center with minor injuries while the New Jersey man was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Boston Fire and EMS. No further information is available at this time, please do not contact the barracks directly.

Photo courtesy of NBC Boston Sky Ranger.

