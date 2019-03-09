30 Units Destroyed, Firefighter Hospitalized In Riverdale Condo Fire

A fire at a Riverdale condo complex displaced residents of nearly 30 units and sent a firefighter to the hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Everyone made it out of Building 4 at The Grande safely when officers arrived around 10:15 p.m. Friday to find a fourth-floor balcony in flames, Riverdale police said in a news release.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

Riverdale firefighters and surrounding agencies knocked the blaze down before it spread to the roof, police said.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.

