Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Detectives Chase Down Fleeing Gunmen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

30 Units Destroyed, Firefighter Hospitalized In Riverdale Condo Fire

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Everyone made it out of Building 4 at The Grande safely when officers arrived around 10:15 p.m. Friday to find a fourth-floor balcony in flames.
Everyone made it out of Building 4 at The Grande safely when officers arrived around 10:15 p.m. Friday to find a fourth-floor balcony in flames. Photo Credit: Riverdale PD

A fire at a Riverdale condo complex displaced residents of nearly 30 units and sent a firefighter to the hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Everyone made it out of Building 4 at The Grande safely when officers arrived around 10:15 p.m. Friday to find a fourth-floor balcony in flames, Riverdale police said in a news release.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

Riverdale firefighters and surrounding agencies knocked the blaze down before it spread to the roof, police said.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.