3-Year-Old Boy Dead, 2 Others Unbuckled Ejected In PA Rollover Crash

A 3-year-old boy died four other people including a 7-year-old girl all not wearing seatbelts were ejected in a Friday evening crash on State Route 33 in Northampton County, authorities said.

Troopers from the Belfast barracks responded to southbound crash at the Route 78 interchange in Lower Saucon Township around 7:55 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said.

A 2004 Mercury Mountaineer carrying five people from Manilus, NY, was trying to get onto the Route 78 eastbound ramp while a 2017 Kia Sportage was trying to get on the Route 78 westbound ramp, the trooper said.

Both cars collided causing the Mountaineer to lose control, hit the concrete center media and overturn, Branosky said.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman and two passengers -- a 3-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, were ejected, and none were wearing seatbelts, Branosky said.

They were taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest, along with the Mountaineer's two other passengers, a 16-year-old female and 1-year-old girl, Branosky said.

The driver of the Sportage -- a 54-year-old woman from Wind Gap, was not injured.

All traffic on State Route 33 southbound was detoured onto Freemansburg Avenue.

Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Fast Lane Towing, Suburban EMS, Wind Gap EMS, Bethlehem Township EMS and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office all assisted.

This crash remains under investigation.

