3 Sought In Hoboken Stabbing

Three suspects are still at large in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Hoboken over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responding to 1st and Hudson Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday found a man lying on the sidewalk, and a bystander applying pressure to his wound, according to Hoboken police.

The victim was walking with three friends when an argument ensued between the victim and a man who appeared to be with two other men.

The argument turned into a fight between the two men ending with the victim being stabbed in the abdomen with what police believe was a folding knife.

The man was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact lead Detective Michael Losurdo at 201-420-2108 or email him at losurdom@hobokenpd.org. All callers may remain anonymous.

