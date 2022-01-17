3 People Including Motorcyclist Rescued From North Jersey Lake (PHOTOS)

Three people including a motorcyclist were rescued after falling through a Morris County lake Sunday.

Police were called to Lake Musconetcong just before 5 p.m., where James Best had fallen through the ice. After several failed attempts at pulling him out, an officer got a rope from a Stanhope officer to retrieve him, Netcong firefighters said in a release.

A few seconds later, a female identified as Emma Ike fell through the ice. An officer threw a rescue rope for Ike to hold onto and, a few moments later, Netcong firefighters were able to assist in pulling her out of the water and over the shore.

The third victim was approximately 300 yards from the shoreline. He was identified as Rodrigo Oborski, who had fallen through while on his motorcycle, officials said. He was pulled out using rescue equipment and brought to shore.

All three victims were treated at the scene by the Stanhope/Netcong Ambulance Squad, Morris County EMS, and Medics from St. Clare’s Hospital. Two victims refused medical assistance and the third was transported to a nearby hospital.

