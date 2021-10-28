3 Pedestrians Hurt In Morris County Hit-Run; Motorcyclist Charged With Assault By Auto

Three pedestrians in Morris County were seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist who fled the scene and was later charged with assault by auto, authorities said.

Ariel Rodriguez-Sanchez allegedly struck the pedestrians while they were crossing South Morris Street near Byram Avenue in Dover just after 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, local police said in a Wednesday release.

Rodriguez-Sanchez then fled north toward Blackwell Street and was located by police with help from witness statements.

Rodriguez-Sanchez was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto and one count of assault by auto (DP).

Rodriguez-Sanchez was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

