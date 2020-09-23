Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
3 Nabbed In Crash At Turnpike Rest Area Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: BCPO

Three suspects were taken into custody after their SUV rolled when they tried to elude Bergen County Wednesday afternoon on the New Jersey Turnpike near the George Washington Bridge, authorities confirmed.

Prosecutor's detectives had tried to pull over the Dodge Durango on the northbound Turnpike at the Vince Lombardi Service Plaza off the turnpike's western spur in Ridgefield shortly before 2 p.m., BCPO Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

The driver hit the gas "quickly lost control" of the vehicle, which crashed, Anzilotti said.

The investigators captured the trio without further incident.

Ridgefield firefighters and EMS were summoned.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

