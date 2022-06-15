3 Hospitalized As Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 206: UPDATE

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries as a 3-car crash shut down Route 206 in Morris County, authorities confirmed.

A Ford transit van heading south on Route 206 rear-ended a Chevrolet Malibu that was slowing or stopped in the southbound lane near Matt’s Glass in Mount Olive just before 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, local police said in a release.

The Malibu spun and was pushed partially into the northbound lane, where it was then hit by a Nissan Sentra that was heading northbound.

The man driving the Malibu and woman driving the Sentra were treated at the scene before being flown to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

A male passenger was taken by ambulance to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries as well.

The van driver was uninjured.

The highway was shut down for about two and a half hours during the crash investigation and cleanup.

Assisting agencies include Atlantic EMS, Morris County EMS, St. Clare’s Hospital Paramedics, Budd Lake First Aid Squad, Budd Lake and Flanders Fire Departments, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CID, and the Chester Fire Department.

