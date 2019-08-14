Contact Us
3 Hookers Busted In Undercover Hanover Prostitution Sting, Police Say

Police busted three prostitutes in an undercover sting.
Police busted three prostitutes in an undercover sting. Photo Credit: Ralfdix Wikimedia Commons

Three hookers were bagged in an undercover prostitution sting in Hanover, police said.

Imani Bailey-Burrowswood, 44, of Voorhees, Melissa Esposito, 35 of East Orange, and Meghan Xenakis, 38, of Wayne, were charged in the local hotel sting during the first week of August, Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Police did not specify which hotel the sting occurred at.

Bailey-Burrowswood and Xenakis were charged with offering sex in exchange for money, and released pending court dates.

Esposito was charged with offering sex in exchange for money and drug possession. She was taken to the county jail pending a court date.

The sting was conducted by Hanover police in conjunction with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit as part of an ongoing township effort to combat human trafficking and rescue victims of the commercial sexual exploitation, Roddy said.

