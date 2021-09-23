3 High School Students Assaulted, Gunman Arrested In Jersey City Pursuit

Three Jersey City high school students were assaulted and one potential gunman was in custody during a pursuit Wednesday, developing reports say.

A handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine was recovered from a ski mask-clad man after he tossed it on Fleet Street around 11:45 a.m., sources tell Daily Voice.

The man had been walking with three others near Palisade Avenue, when police spotted the gun in his waistband around 11:30 a.m., sources say.

As police began searching for the three other men, also in ski masks and believed to be carrying weapons, reports came in that three Dickinson High School students were assaulted at a housing complex across the street from the school, radio transmissions say.

It was not clear if anyone else was in custody, or if the men involved in the assault were the same ones spotted walking on Palisade Avenue.

