Three drivers were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries following a Route 80 crash in Morris County.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway at mile marker 28.9 in Roxbury, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

All lanes were temporarily down, but since have been reopened.

