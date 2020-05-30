3 Dead In South Jersey NJ Transit Bus, Car Crash

Three people died after their car collided with an NJ Transit bus early Saturday morning in Burlington County, police said.

The bus was turning left from the westbound side of Route 38 onto Pleasant Valley Avenue southbound around 12:30 a.m., when it was struck by a passenger vehicle headed eastbound on Route 38, Moorestown police said in a Nixle alert.

The three occupants of the passenger vehicle, two females and one male, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The NJ Transit bus driver and one passenger were transported to Cooper Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation as of Saturday afternoon. The identities of the victims were not released.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information on this crash are asked to contact the Police Department at 856-914-3092 or traffic@moorestownpd.com.

