Three people died in a Route 80 crash in Parsippany overnight Friday, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash near milepost 45.2 on the eastbound side around 1:45 a.m., police said in a tweet.

The express lanes were closed around 6:30 a.m. for the investigation, 511nj.org reports.

A 15-20 minute delay was reported.

