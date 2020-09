Traffic backed up along the eastbound side of Route 80 in Parsippany due to a Thursday morning crash involving a jackknifed tractor trailer and three other vehicles, state police said.

The crash occurred just after 6:35 a.m. near milepost 41.8, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicles have all been removed from the scene, Curry said.

