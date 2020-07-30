2nd Person Killed By Train In Morris County This Week

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
The tracks near Convent Station in Morris Township.
A man who was hit by an NJ Transit train Wednesday night marks the second fatal train crash in Morris County this week.

The man was on the tracks near Convent Station when he was struck by eastbound Morris and Essex train 884 at 9:30 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman Paul Milo said.

The train had left Hackettstown at 8:32 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboen at 10:34 p.m.

No injuries were reported to the eight passengers or crew on board at the time.  New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl was killed by a Morris & Essex Line train in Long Hill.

