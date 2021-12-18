Contact Us
2nd Newark Detective Shot During Takedown Suffered In Pain For Days Without Realizing Why

Cecilia Levine
Newark Police Detective Q. Marshall
Newark Police Detective Q. Marshall Photo Credit: Newark PD

A second Newark law enforcement agent who was shot during a takedown this week has been released from the hospital.

Newark Police Detective Q. Marshall was discharged Saturday from University Hospital after she was shot along with Detective Nicholas Edert on Dec. 14. 

The two were shot by an armed suspect at 14th Avenue and 14th Street. Marshall "heroically suffered in pain for days without realizing that bullet fragments were lodged into her leg following the shooting," authorities said. 

Edert, 23, was promoted to detective after he was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.